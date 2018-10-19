Driver of stolen pickup truck dead after collision with school bus in rural Sask.

Pierceland RCMP say the driver of a pickup truck is dead and another person is injured after a collision with a school bus, which wasn't carrying any passengers, on Thursday morning.

Police say the pickup truck had been reported stolen from Cold Lake, Alta. — just over the Alberta-Saskatchewan border. It collided with the school bus at an intersection in the Saskatchewan rural municipality of Beaver River.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, with the bus rolling onto its side.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead while a passenger in the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating.

The RM is just northwest of Meadow Lake, near the Alberta border.