Pandemic worsened mental health among Sask. physicians: SMA survey

Doctors in the province say their mental health has worsened since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey released by the Saskatchewan Medical Association.

"The survey reflects what I have been hearing from many physicians – that they have been working harder during the pandemic and their mental health has suffered," SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom said in a news release.

"The results are worrisome. Physicians need supports now more than ever as the pandemic is still with us. Case numbers driven by COVID-19 variants continue to place strains on physicians and all health-care workers. Those strains are reflected in the survey results."

The SMA surveyed nearly 400 doctors in February and found that since 2020:

49 per cent said their mental health was worse.

17 per cent said their mental health was much worse.

30 per cent said their mental health was about the same.

The physicians were also asked about pandemic-related issues and their subsequent level of concern:

76 per cent said lack of physician's voice in the pandemic response.

60 per cent said health-care needs of patients with non-COVID issues.

43 per cent said concern for their own or their family's safety and health.

"Physicians feel their expertise and advice has not been valued during the pandemic," Strydom said. "Health leaders should listen to physicians, implement policies and procedures that provide optimal care for both their COVID and non-COVID patients, strengthen channels of communication, and foster collegiality among health care workers."

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed said their medical practice is less satisfying than usual, while 54 per cent said they would reduce clinical hours over the next two years.