Saskatchewan unveils 'small-scale' pharmacy vaccination pilot project

Saskatchewan has revealed the first 63 pharmacies in the province that will offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

It's part of the provincial government's pharmacies vaccination pilot project, which was first announced on April 12.

The goal is to increase access to vaccines in the general public, as well as vaccinating pharmacy and grocery staff working in the facility where the vaccines are being offered.

Pharmacies are expected to start receiving vaccines on April 29.

There is only a limited amount of vaccines available for the pilot, and pharmacies will be determining their own booking procedures, the province confirmed on Monday.

Saskatchewanians are urged to not phone the province's vaccine line to book an appointment and to not attempt to book an appointment online if they intend to get vaccinated through a pharmacy.

Instead, the pharmacies will be communicating directly with the public and will follow the province's age-based sequencing for vaccines.

Although the pharmacies are located in 14 communities, one of the notable absences on the list is Saskatoon. There are no pharmacies in the province's most populous city taking part in the pilot project.

The province has stressed that not all Saskatchewan pharmacies will participate in the program, although additional pharmacies in more communities are expected to be added in the coming weeks as more vaccines become available. The province hasn't specified which vaccines will be offered at pharmacies.

"As pharmacies begin delivering the COVID-19 vaccine, we know there will be an increased risk of exposure to those front-line staff working in those facilities," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release when the program was announced.

"By making the COVID-19 vaccine available to staff working in the pharmacy or attached grocery spaces through the pharmacists delivering the vaccine, these workers will be protected."