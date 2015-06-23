Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in custody

An inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert has died.

Steven Morrisseau, who is orignally from Winnipeg, died in custody Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

At the time of his death, Morrisseau had been serving a life sentence for contempt of court and second-degree murder since May 10, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances surrounding Morrisseau's death.

Morrisseau was found guilty in November 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of his roommate, Jason Stinson, who was found dead along the Red River in Winnipeg in 2015.

Stinson's body was found on the evening of June 12, 2015, in Steven Juba Park, at Lombard Avenue and Waterfront Drive. An autopsy determined he was shot at some point during that day, police said. He was 49.