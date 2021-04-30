Prisoner advocate calls for policy change after Sask. penitentiary sends back sudoku puzzles

Zoë Christmas was shocked when the Saskatchewan Penitentiary rejected her package of puzzles and literature.

The contents destined for an inmate in search of literature included sudokus, one short story and a few newsletters — all printed on individual sheets of paper.

Correctional Service of Canada returned the contents with a list of "seemingly harmless" items it won't accept by mail, saying this is in an effort to keep drugs and contraband out of secure prisons.

"I don't think it's right," said Christmas. "I don't think sudokus printed off from the Internet are going to be used as a means of trafficking drugs into prison. I don't think sparkles are either."

Christmas is a McGill law student and prisoner advocate who helps run a books-to-prisoners organization called Open Door Books in Montreal. The organization provides Canadian and American prisoners with books and resources.

"I think it's just an excuse or a pretext from the institution to not allow any sort of joy experienced by prisoners," Christmas said.

The prison included a list of what's considered inappropriate. It ranges from sharp objects and bodily fluids to crossword puzzles and polaroid photos. (Submitted by Zoë Christmas)

CBC reached out to the Correctional Service of Canada on Thursday. As of Monday, a spokesperson indicated CSC was still working on a response to questions.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is located about one kilometre west of Prince Albert, Sask.

The document of "inappropriate mail content" sent to Christmas listed a series of objects not welcome by mail. There were more obvious items on the list, like bodily fluids and sharp objects, but it also listed items such as stickers, crosswords, arts and crafts items, sparkles, maps and Polaroid photos.

Christmas said the Saskatchewan prisoner first reached out to the organization in March because he said he didn't have access to the literature.

"He said that he's been under 23-hour a day lock down and that the library at Sask. Pen has been closed, so he's alone in a cell for 23 hours a day and has nothing to read."

He asked if she could send some things to help pass the time. Christmas said Open Door Books typically funnels material through prison libraries, but they haven't worked with the Saskatchewan Penitentiary and the inmate indicated the library wasn't operating so she wrote to him directly.

Pictured is Zoe Maeve Jenkins (not Zoë Christmas) who is another volunteer who works with Open Door Books, which connects North American prisoners with literature and resources. (Submitted by Zoë Christmas)

She said the rejection of the puzzles and newsletters is particularly problematic considering that prisons are supposed to be rehabilitative.

She said the prison should allow inmates to receive puzzles, and at the very least she hopes the Saskatchewan prison staff will find a way to make literature accessible to all inmates for the remainder of the pandemic.

"I think people would be shocked to hear that Saskatchewan inmates are already locked down and they have no access to books and they aren't able to receive harmless items like sudokus, word searches and photographs or things like that."