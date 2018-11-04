Sask. PC party elects Ken Grey as new leader

The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan has a new leader — Ken Grey.

Grey, who grew up on a family farm outside of Colonsay, Sask., was elected on Saturday at the party's leadership convention in Moose Jaw.

He says he wants to help the party share its message for lower taxes and financial responsibility.

"I just think we needed a voice of reason and I kind of saw the Progressive Conservative party as that voice," Grey said.

"I think that we don't have a party in the legislature currently that really speaks for fiscal conservatives," he said. "That's where I come in."

His platform is based on, "Providing a fiscally conservative alternative voice in the legislature focused on stopping accumulation of debt, restoring funding to key core services and reducing spending on future expensive mega projects such as the Regina Bypass and Global Transportation Hub," according to a news release from the party.

They also want to address "the issue of carbon tax."

Grey joined the PCs earlier this year and said he wants to focus on building its policy and membership.

"I'm going to be out there, finding people, finding ideas and just making sure we have a full slate of candidates in the next election ," he said.

Grey says he has been involved in politics for years. He was also a certified health care provider for 16 years and served as the president and vice- president of the SEIU Local 333.

He also spent several years as an insurance advisor, until becoming a paratransit bus operator in 2014.

It was a contested nomination with Grey winning 77 per cent of the vote.

- With files from Janani Whitfield