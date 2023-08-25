Don Morgan, 3 other Saskatchewan Party MLAs not seeking re-election

On Friday, Premier Scott Moe announced that four Saskatchewan Party MLAs are not seeking re-election in 2024, most notably longtime cabinet minister Don Morgan.

The Saskatoon Southeast MLA was first elected in 2003 and has served in cabinet since 2007.

Morgan posted a statement on social media on Friday .

"It is with some sadness that I am announcing that I will not be running in the 2024 election. I have had five terms and it is time to pass the torch to someone else," Morgan said.

Morgan said he is healthy and would like to travel and spend time with his wife Sandy.

"I will be 74 at the time of the next election. I think the voters should have an opportunity for a fresh face."

Morgan listed some achievements from his time in cabinet:

Extending workers' compensation cancer coverage for firefighters.

Removing expiry dates from gift cards.

Mandating an asbestos registry for buildings containing asbestos.

Banning sex offenders from changing their names.

Morgan was deputy premier from 2016 to 2018. He spent time overseeing a variety of portfolios including justice and education. He is currently the Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, and Minister Responsible for SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel and SGI.

"I have worked for two of the best premiers that our nation has seen. Saskatchewan is a wonderful place."

Skoropad, Kirsch and Bradshaw also not running

MLA for Arm River and current Environment Minister Dana Skoropad, who was first elected in 2020, has decided to not seek re-election.

In a statement on Facebook, Skoropad said, "I will not be seeking re-election in 2024 and instead will devote more time to my family."

Skoropad said he believes in the government's direction and in Premier Moe.

Batoche MLA Delbert Kirsch, who was first elected in 2003 and is among the longest-serving MLAs, will also not be seeking re-election.

Fred Bradshaw will also not run in 2024. Bradshaw has represented Carrot River Valley since 2007.

The Saskatchewan Party previously announced Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit and Kindersley MLA Ken Francis would not run in 2024.

Meanwhile, NDP MLAs Doyle Vermette (Cumberland) and Jennifer Bowes (Saskatoon University) will not seek re-election.