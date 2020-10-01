Sask. Party promises 1-year 10 per cent SaskPower rebate

The Saskatchewan Party is promising a one-year 10 per cent rebate to all SaskPower customers if elected.

Leader Scott Moe made the promise Thursday morning in Regina.

The rebate would be applied automatically to all SaskPower bills starting in December 2020.

"We are going to give everyone a break on their SaskPower bill to help drive Saskatchewan's economic recovery and make life more affordable," Moe said.

"This 10 per cent rebate applies to everyone: residential customers, farm customers, businesses and institutions like hospitals, schools and universities."

The Saskatchewan Party said the rebate would cost the Crown utility $87.2 million in 2020-21 and $174.4 million in 2021-2022.

"That's money that will go back into the economy and help drive our recovery from the pandemic over the next year," Moe said.

In July, SaskPower said COVID-19 was having an impact on revenues, with sales down 10 per cent between April and June. However, SaskPower reported a net income of $205 million in its 2019-20 annual report

The utility also collected $83 million from customers who started paying the federal carbon tax in April 2019.

The Crown has not raised power rates in two years.

The Sask. Party said the rebate would save the average residential customer $215 next year and the average farm customer $845.

For customers who are using net metering, such as those generating their own solar power, SaskPower will send a $215 rebate.