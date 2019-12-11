Sask. Party apologizes for fundraising email that suggested plan to match donations

The Saskatchewan Party says an email sent on Monday to party donors suggesting it would match donations was only a draft and was sent in error.

The email indicated the party had "ambitious goals" to raise $100,000 online, including adding 1,000 new online donors and signing up 500 new members.

It went on to say the donations received during the month of December would be matched.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Party executive director Patrick Bundrock said a second email was sent as a clarification.

"As part of our year-end fundraising campaign, this matching email was drafted as an idea; however, it was not approved and was sent out yesterday in error," Bundorck said in a statement.

"In accordance with Elections Saskatchewan rules and in an effort to clarify the situation, we sent an email this morning to retract yesterday's email. I apologize for any confusion."

The Elections Act does not specifically prohibit donation "matching" but parties cannot accept anonymous contributions of more than $250.

Parties cannot donate to themselves, as all donations must be made by individuals using their own money.

The pertinent section of the Elections Act explains: "No person shall make a contribution to a registered political party unless the contribution is paid out of moneys to which that person is beneficially entitled."

In 2018, the governing Sask. Party brought in twice as much in political donations as the Official Opposition, collecting $2.71 million compared to the NDP's $1.32 million.