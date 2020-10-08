Ambulance fee reduction among Sask. Party promises for seniors

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe made several promises for seniors on the campaign trail Thursday.

Moe promised to hire 300 new continuing care aides, reduce seniors' fees for ambulance rides, and increase the Seniors Income Plan.

Of the 300 new aides, 180 would be hired to work in long-term care facilities and 120 would be added to provide home-care services throughout the province.

On ambulance fees, the Sask. Party said it would eliminate charges for inter-hospital ambulance calls, and reduce the maximum cost of other calls from $275 to $135.

The Seniors Income Plan gives up to $270 per month to low-income seniors. Moe said that if re-elected, his party will increase the maximum amount of the benefit over a four-year period, to $360 per month.

"We want to reduce the financial burden on seniors who may be experiencing a health-care emergency," Moe said.

He also attacked the provincial NDP, saying that while the party was in power from 1991 to 2007, it did not increase the Seniors Income Plan.

Moe also gave a projection of what the promises announced Thursday would cost:

Ambulance fees: changes would come into effect in December and cost $8.4 million per year.

Seniors Income Plan: would be phased in over three years beginning next year, at a cost of $9 million a year when fully implemented.

Continuing care positions: would be added after the 2021-22 budget, at a cost of $18.4 million per year.

Moe's Sask. Party is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the upcoming election.

Election day is Oct. 26.