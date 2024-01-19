4 high-profile Saskatchewan cabinet ministers won't seek re-election: Saskatchewan Party

Four high-profile cabinet members will not seek re-election during this year's provincial election.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Party announced that Dustin Duncan, Don McMorris, Gordon Wyant and Donna Harpauer will not run again.

In a statement, Premier Scott Moe thanked all four of the MLAs for their dedication.

"That's over 80 years of combined political experience and service to the people of Saskatchewan, and that's not easy to replace," Moe said. "But at the same time, every government and every party needs renewal, and I respect the decision that Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord all made."

Dustin Duncan, minister of Crown Investments Corp., will not seek re-election. (Cory Herperger/CBC)

Duncan (Weyburn-Big Muddy), first elected in 2006 at the age of 26, has served as the education minister and is the current minister of Crown Investments Corp., making him responsible for all major Crown corporations, including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, SGI and SaskWater.

Don McMorris, government relations minister was first elected in 1999. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

McMorris (Indian Head-Milestone) was first elected as an MLA in 1999. He currently serves as government relations minister, labour relations, and is the minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs.

Harpauer (Humboldt-Watrous) was first elected in 1999. She is the current deputy premier and minister of finance.

Wyant's (Saskatoon Northwest) announcement appears to be an abrupt change of heart.

He was first elected as an MLA in 2010 and had already been acclaimed as the Saskatchewan Party candidate for the riding of Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis. He is currently the current minister of advanced education

Gord Wyant, minister of advanced education, has decided he will not run for re-election, even though he was acclaimed as the Saskatchewan Party candidate for Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis in September. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The other three MLAs had not confirmed their decision on a political future until Tuesday's announcement.

The Saskatchewan party says it has nominated 37 candidates for the 2024 election. Thirty of those are incumbents seeking re-election and seven are new candidates.

There are seven more nomination dates scheduled, the party said.