Sask. government and Opposition have different takes on latest labour survey
NDP says worst growth rate for jobs in the country
Statistics Canada release its latest labour force survey on Friday.
Saskatchewan saw a reduction of 2,200 from August to September this year. However, it also had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 4.1 per cent.
The provincial government and Opposition gave different takes on the latest numbers.
The Opposition NDP focused on the province having the country's lowest growth rate for jobs year-over-year for September, at 1.1 per cent.
"This province has so much potential. We have the people, the innovation and we have the drive," said NDP Leader Carla Beck.
Beck said Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party are settling for being "second or last in Canada."
Moe, meanwhile, said the numbers are cause for celebration.
In a tweet, Moe pointed to the unemployment rate being the lowest in Canada, "signalling strong growth in the province's labour markets."
Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate in Canada! <br> <br>Just released by StatsCan this morning, our province posted a 4.1% unemployment rate, signalling strong growth in our labour markets. <a href="https://t.co/6HxqFmj8R5">pic.twitter.com/6HxqFmj8R5</a>—@PremierScottMoe
A similar survey in April of this year showed that the province lost 4,500 jobs, despite the national unemployment rate falling to a record low.
