Saskatchewan's two national parks are preparing for visitors after the federal government announced camping will be allowed in national parks for Canadians who have made site reservations already.

Scott Whiting, a Parks Canada external relations manager, says Grasslands National Park — which lies just north of the Montana border — is looking forward to welcoming campers again.

"We recognize that being out in nature has a lot of important physical and mental health benefits, and going outdoors is a great way to maintain that health and wellness," he said.

"And we know that everybody is eager right now to be able to get outside. And so, to help Canadians gain access to those benefits that come from being outdoors, Grasslands National Park is going to gradually start resuming camping services."

According to Whiting, while camping at Grasslands will only be available as of June 29th, people will be able to make new camping reservations for the national park using the Parks Canada Reservation Service online as of June 23rd.

Exploring nature close to home

Many Saskatchewan residents have had their summer vacation plans scuttled this year due to pandemic-related closures and cancellations. But Parks Canada external relations manager Carla Flaman, who works with Prince Albert National Park, says families can take this opportunity to get to know some of the natural delights in their own province.

"We are delighted to welcome people to Prince Albert National Park," she said. "A number of facilities have already opened in the park, such trail roads, day use areas, beaches and lakes for boating, fishing and non-motorized use. But camping is a big part of that great Canadian family summer experience."

While travel between provinces is permitted, Whiting believes Saskatchewan residents who are staying close to home can safely take advantage of their access to campgrounds close by.

"We're hoping that people will begin to explore those national parks and national historic sites that are in their own backyards, in their own regions," he said. "We are asking people to be cautious and conservative in their use of our places, and to observe travel restrictions and public health guidance. But people are now able to come out and explore these places."

Staying healthy in campgrounds

Campers who head out to the national parks as early as next week will see some differences from what they are used to, including more visible instructions on how to stay healthy.

"People will see new signs in campgrounds and common places … reminding them to follow those public health recommendations," said Whiting. "Things like physical distancing, hand-washing protocols — things like that."

Campers watch a sunset at Prince Albert National Park. (Parks Canada Agency)

And visitors are reminded to practise physical distancing with wildlife as well as with humans.

"People should always be mindful of their surroundings," said Flaman. "Give wildlife the space it needs — which is about 30 metres, or two bus lengths — and give other people the space they need, too."

Plan for self-sufficiency

While the national parks will be reopening for campers, not all services will be available at this point in time. In particular, shared supplies and facilities that bring campers in close proximity to one another will be limited.

"People coming to camp overnight should be prepared with their own cooking equipment and cleaning supplies," Whiting said. "They should be prepared to be self-sufficient and pack extra hygiene supplies like hand sanitizer and baby wipes."

And while some of the usual amenities will not be available this year, Flaman encouraged visitors to approach their camping experience with a sense of adventure.

"I would encourage everyone to bring their curiosity," she said. "We have numerous trails, lakes and beaches to explore, and lots of very accessible kinds of wilderness opportunities.

As reopening continues, Whiting said the most up-to-date information for campers will be found on each national park's website.