Sask. government approves proposed adventure park at Buffalo Pound

The Saskatchewan government has given the green light to a new adventure park at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

An order-in-council signed on June 15 allows the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport to enter an agreement with the developer of the Super Moose Adventure Park.

The deal provides a 25-year lease with renewal at 10 years on 27 acres of land south of the Buffalo Pound Pool on the south side of Buffalo Pound Lake, approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Moose Jaw.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport said it is "in the process of finalizing details and signing an agreement with the developer." It did not provide the financial terms of the lease.

The ministry said it expects to have more details to announce in July.

The government issued a request for proposals last year looking for someone to "design, develop and operate an outdoor adventure-focused business at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park."

The successful proponent is a numbered company that includes a Regina restaurant owner.

A representative for the development was travelling and not able to speak to CBC on Tuesday.

Zip lines, laser tag among expected attractions

According to the developer's application, the park will be constructed in two phases, which are expected to open in 2024 and 2025.

The targeted official opening date is July 1, 2024. A full opening with all 10 attractions is slated for May 24, 2025.

In its project proposal, the developers promised "10 rides and attractions ranging from children's rides to large-scale zip lines," including:

An aerial course.

Summer tubing.

Laser tag.

A hilltop swing.

It said seven attractions will be complete in 2024 with the remainder finished in 2025. The zip line is slated for 2025.

Buffalo Pound Lake is approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Moose Jaw. (CBC)

Proposed ticket costs for the attractions are subject to change, but listed on the application at $85 for the zip line and $35 for laser tag.

The developers said the park ticket office and souvenir shops will be mobile trucks, while a shipping container will store gear and equipment.

The developers plan to offer food trucks, live shows and WiFi. The application said portable toilets will be used for two years and the park "may" build permanent washroom facilities later.

The developers said the location between Moose Jaw and Regina is ideal, and can cater to campers and visitors from the nearby cities.

Hours of operation will vary based on the season.

The developer outlined a capital expenditure of $1 million in phase 1 and $950,000 in phase 2. It expects revenues to be $257,000 in the first year and $430,000 in the second.

Sask. touts 14 new businesses in provincial parks this year

The Saskatchewan government issued a news release on Monday promoting 14 new businesses launching in provincial parks this year.

"We are pleased to grow our partnerships with local businesses around the province and provide visitors more options while they experience the beauty of Saskatchewan parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in the release.

"Through the new partnerships, visitors can now find more ways to eat, play, and stay in Saskatchewan provincial parks."

The businesses include cabin rentals, food vendors, an inflatable waterpark, swimming lessons, and e-bike rentals across 10 different parks.