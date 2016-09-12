Sask. pair affected by ovarian cancer raise $19K for walk

Ovarian cancer is a disease that's touched many people, including Regina's Anne Chase and Saskatoon's Dillon Kolla.

Together, the pair raised nearly $19,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Walk for Hope, which takes place across Canada Sunday.

Chase, 75, said she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 21 years ago. She fundraised over $10,000 for the cause.

She told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend she's one of the lucky few who are still alive after a similar diagnoses.

"Our statistics are horrible," Chase said. "Very few make it past five years."

Chase said ovarian cancer is very hard to detect and most women are at stage three or four of the disease on diagnosis. She said the symptoms aren't that much different than a woman's "time of the month," making it tricky to detect and added no early detection test exists.

She said the diagnosis hit her pretty hard 21 years ago because she didn't know a thing about ovarian cancer.

"I just got hit with a pain in my side, and a few hours later I was in emerg, and three weeks later I had surgery," Chase said.

She said she was lucky enough to escape from ovarian cancer, and she's felt like she wanted to give back ever since.

Chase said going through surgery and visiting cancer clinics every three months, she found others who were in the same boat she was, and support groups were very rare to find back then.

Anne Chase (on left) led a group of cancer patients and survivors to meet with Saskatchewan's Health Minister in November to lobby for speedy recruitment of new gyne-oncologists. (Mike Zartler/CBC News)

She said it was either 17 or 18 years ago that she founded a cancer support group for southern Saskatchewan that meets at the end of every month.

"Everybody's in the same boat, all different ages and types of stages, we include all kinds of cancers in our group now, so that really helps and it's just a chance for everybody to talk and talk to somebody who's walked in their shoes," Chase said.

"I think it's something we desperately need."

Support offered beyond meetings

Chase said specialists pass her card on to people with cancer diagnoses, and she spends time with them either talking or trying to help as best she can, in any way she can.

She said she's been doing it so long and talked to so many people over the years she feels she has the experience she needs to relate to the people who reach out for help.

"I go to the cancer clinic and I sit with them after chemo, I visit them in the hospitals, visit them in their homes if I can," Chase said.

"[I do it] just to give them some support help them pull on the boxing gloves and go fight it and make sure [they're] going to win."

Family continues battle in mother's honour

Kolla, who raised roughly $8,300 dollars for the walk on Sunday, said his mother died from cancer in 2013.

Kolla said his mother went through surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for her ovarian cancer. She was in remission for a few years but the cancer came back. The process repeated itself until she died.

"My family's made it our cause to kind of do everything we can to try and help find a cure so that other families don't have to go through that," Kolla told Saskatchewan Weekend.

Kolla said he's always had some kind of involvement in the walk, but last year was the first time he joined the walk's planning committee.

He said raising awareness about the disease is today's biggest challenge. With a lack of reliable screening methods for detection, the cancer is often found and it's too late to do anything about it.

"If [women] think anything is up, they have to be advocates for their own health and really fight for their own health and try and figure it out and find answers to try and catch it sooner," Kolla said.

The walk starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rick Hansen Optimist Playground and Park in Regina, and is a rain or shine event. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m.

In Saskatoon, participants will set off at 11 a.m. at the Saskatoon Minor Football Field.