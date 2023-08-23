Sask. Opposition says pronoun and naming policy motivated by politics, transphobia

Saskatchewan's Opposition leader says a new policy on naming and gender pronoun use in schools is motivated by politics and transphobia.

NDP Leader Carla Beck called the policy announced by Education Minister Dustin Duncan, "reckless, cynical and divisive politics."

"What we saw from this government was calculated policy to solve their own political problems and a policy that we fear will put already vulnerable kids at greater risk," Beck said.

"We don't support outing kids."

On Tuesday, Duncan announced that schools in the province must seek the permission of parents or guardians before allowing students under the age of 16 to change what the province refers to as "preferred" name and pronouns.

Beck said the policy targets trans and gender diverse children, and is a "wedge issue" that has been used by parties in other parts of Canada and the United States.

When asked if the policy was transphobic, Beck said "yes."

The Saskatchewan government's gender and pronoun policy follows similar changes announced earlier this year by the New Brunswick government.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said policy changes were triggered by complaints from parents, but has not made any such complaints public.

The issue sparked debate and protests, and even dissent within the province's Progressive Conservative Party. One PC minister resigned from cabinet and two others were shuffled out after voting with an Opposition motion on the subject.

Last week, New Brunswick's children's advocate said the change violates the province's Human Rights Act, the Education Act and children's charter rights.

Beck said she is unsure how the Saskatchewan Party caucus and cabinet members will react to the policy here, but that she was "disappointed and frustrated" in members of Premier Scott Moe's cabinet.

"I guess that is a question that those caucus members, those cabinet members will have to ask themselves if this is what they got into politics for."

Beck's caucus colleague Aleana Young expressed her disagreement on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post saying, "Scott Moe and Dustin Duncan are f---ing cowards."

Beck said policy meant to solve a 'political problem'

The government also announced changes to sexual education in the province, banning third-party groups from presenting in classrooms and allowing parents to opt their kids out of "all or part" of the Human Sexuality unit taught in the province's schools, according to Duncan's letter sent to all chairs of boards of education in the province.

Beck said the provincial government adopted policies campaigned on by the Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) in the recent Lumsden-Morse byelection, which saw the SUP come second to the Sask. Party.

"I think this is a reaction to a political problem that this minister and this government has. It certainly isn't a policy that is designed to improve our schools or make our classrooms more welcoming, better places for kids to learn."

Carla Beck is the Leader of Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP.

In June, a Grade 9 student at Lumsden High School picked up graphic sex ed material left behind by Planned Parenthood after members of the organization presented to their health class.

Planned Parenthood Regina has said the material was not directly related to the presentation and is not intended for children.

On Wednesday morning, Duncan told CBC's Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger that the controversy in Lumsden put the issue "right out in the open."

"I think parents, we're getting a sense that they were maybe not involved to the same extent that they would like to be in some of these sensitive issues involving their children."

On Wednesday Jon Hronek, the SUP candidate in Lumsden-Morse, claimed victory for the government's new policy.

"I am proud to say that our efforts in Lumsden–Morse contributed to reforms to Saskatchewan's education system. Next year, let's elect a Sask United government that will take steps to proactively improve parental rights and student safety."

Duncan says changes get parents 'more involved'

In the interview with Langenegger, Duncan said the changes in the name and pronoun policy are meant to increase parental involvement.

"The view of the government is that parents need to be more involved, not less involved, and so we are going to work with school divisions to ensure that kids are safe," he said.

"We as adults put in place guardrails when it comes to children and I think that this is an appropriate measure."

In both his interview and during Tuesday's announcement, Duncan did not cite any research that drove the government's decision.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday if the ministry had consulted with the trans community, students or the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, Duncan said none had been spoken to specifically about the changes, but that, "the ministry has had discussions with a number of groups and organizations over the last number of years as policies have been developed."

He was asked how many students had requested a name change due to a gender change and said he did not have the information, in part because not all divisions had consistent policies.

Langenegger asked Duncan what would happen in a situation where a child sought a name and pronoun change, but did not feel safe having their parents notified.

"There will be a provision to say in that case where a child expresses that there may be a danger in their parents knowing this information, that we need to wrap support around that child to get them to a place where, if this is what they feel and this is what they desire in terms of how they want to proceed, we need to get them to a place where they are comfortable in telling their parents."

Duncan said the assumption that children were safer before the policy cannot be proven.

"I don't think we actually know that. What we want to be able to be assured of as much as possible, knowing that every situation is going to be different, is that parents are involved in what — for many kids — this will be, to that point in their life, the biggest decision that they are trying to make in their lives."

The executive director of Saskatoon Sexual Health said the policy change will not provide safety to queer students.

"This is singling out queer students and putting a spotlight on their difference rather than providing a welcoming and compassionate environment," Caitlin Cottrell said.

Cottrell said she fears that not allowing students to use the names and pronouns they identify with will do harm.

"That sense of protection and safety that Minister Duncan is talking about, to be ensured of a safe learning environment, this is not going to be conducive to that. This is not providing safety."