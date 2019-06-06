Sask. does not monitor opioid prescribing practices, dispensing at the province's pharmacies: Auditor's report

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health does not monitor the dispensing practices the province's 385 pharmacies use when it comes to opioids, according to the latest report from provincial auditor Judy Ferguson.

Ferguson is recommending a new policy be put in place for prescribers to review a patient's medication history before prescribing high-risk medications like opioids.

"For the six most prescribed opioids, Saskatchewan's prescribing stands well above national averages," Ferguson writes in the report.

Regina and Saskatoon had the most hospitalizations related to opioid poisoning per capita in Canada in 2017. The rate of hospitalization for Regina that year was 28.3 per 100,000 people a day while Saskatoon was at 26.1 per 100,000 people. That national average was 16 per 100,000 per day.

Physicians prescribe 95 per cent of opioids in the province.

Between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 — the fiscal year — there were 441,354 opioid prescriptions filled in Saskatchewan. There were another 359,681 prescriptions dispensed to treat addiction, such as methadone.

Saskatchewan does have a Prescription Review Program designed to identify inappropriate prescribing.

"Because the Ministry does not monitor all opioids prescribed in the province or actively monitor the Program," Ferguson said in the report. "It does not know whether the Program helps reduce prescribed opioid misuse."

Ferguson concluded the ministry also does not know if provincial pharmacies contribute to Saskatchewan's opioid crisis.

There were 119 deaths in Saskatchewan because of opioid toxicity last year.

"Ineffective and insufficient monitoring of opioid prescribing and dispensing practices may result in increased addiction, abuse and misuse, and diversion of prescribed opioids that can ultimately lead to overdoses and death."