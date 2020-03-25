Virtual fun: Sask. people teaching classes, crafts, fitness online

As people in Saskatchewan are asked to maintain social distance or self-isolate, many are getting creative online. People are hosting virtual happy hour, online game nights and more.

Some Saskatchewan businesses and organizations are making content accessible online and many are doing it for free or a small fee.

People are able to participate in their hobbies, find new ones or take a de-stress break with crafts, yoga, fitness and more.

For Fitness

Living Sky Yoga & Fitness in Davidson, Sask., is offering online classes by donation for people who are social distancing.

The money donated will cover business expenses, with any extra being donated to charity, the owner said in a post. Classes include beginner yoga, Yin yoga, morning flow, chair-assisted and kids yoga.

Classes are live-streamed via a Facebook group called Living Sky Yoga & Fitness Virtual Classes.

For people wanting to sweat, LG Fitness in Regina has been posting videos for anyone to share. They post their workouts with suggestions for people who have at-home gym equipment and for people who don't.

People can learn some self-defence and discipline from La Ronge-based Ninja Kids. Chris de Feijter runs the program.

It will be on Facebook live and include 20 minutes of dynamic martial arts, stretching and body conditioning exercises. People can join through a Facebook group called Ninja Kids Martial Arts Online.

For Fun

Anyone looking to escape reality can do a virtual escape room with Mystery Mansion Regina. They've created two games that can be a live-streamed for people wanting a challenging adventure.

"Essentially what happens is the game master that will be at our physical location — in the physical room will be essentially wearing a camera on their head, using a head mount and you get to see through their eyes into the room," part-owner and manager Mitch Bresciani said.

"You get to use them as your surrogate body. So you get to tell them what you'd like them to do exactly and they'll follow your instructions and you get to solve the escape room by proxy."

If you want to party on Saturday night, why not do it with a bunch of dogs up for adoption?

New Hope Dog Rescue is hosting a Disco Dog Party fundraiser. They're asking people to buy "tickets" or donate $5 or more to help the rescue cover funds it has lost by having to cancel in-person fundraisers. The event will be onFacebook live, with dogs and door prizes.

If you want a modern — yet old-fashioned — movie night, you can host a Netflix Party with friends.

The UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity is hosting one on Friday, March 27. They're inviting queer and trans persons to gather online and watch 'Disobedience.' In the Facebook event, UR Pride said it hopes people join to combat social isolation.

For the kids — or young at heart

Those who are crafty — or learning to be — can join Weyburn Arts Council curator Regan Lanning and her daughter Norrie each week for a Facebook live craft.

The arts council Facebook page announces the supplies needed on Monday, then livestreams Lannie making the craft with her daughter on Wednesday, invites people to share their results, then posts others crafts on Friday.

On March 18, the craft was homemade playdough. On March 25, the craft will be postcards.

Those who prefer nature can join the Wascana's Wild Explorer activities.

The Provincial Capital Commission, which runs Wascana Centre, is posting a new nature-based activity for families to do together each Monday. The centre said online that just because people are at home doesn't mean they can't explore their backyard.

People who participate and send in images or videos will be entered into a monthly draw.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre has posted video of experiments for kids to watch.

For aspiring bakers, @saucybakes on Instagram is using Instagram Live to do free online classes for kids of any age.

Lastly, any princesses or princes at heart can watch a free live-stream storytelling event each day at noon by characters from Storybook Princess Parties in Regina. The videos will be live streamed at the VIP Facebook Group.