Sask. oil patch worker sharing struggle with anxiety, depression at Regina workshop

It took Jeremy Taylor losing half a leg and breaking five ribs to confront his ailing mental health.

Now he's sharing his story in hopes of helping others. Taylor will be speaking at the More Joy Regina workshop at the Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday night.

Taylor, an oil patch worker from Carnduff, Sask., was injured in a workplace accident and decided to deal with his ongoing anxiety and depression while recovering.

"I was on bed rest basically and had a lot of time to sit down and think," Taylor told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"I thought if I'm going to heal physically, now's the opportune time to heal mentally as well."

Taylor said he dealt with depression and anxiety for about 10 years, using work and alcohol to mask it.

Jeremy Taylor is advocate for mental health after experiencing anxiety and depression for about 10 years. (Jeremy Taylor/Facebook)

"I had a job where I could work as many hours as I wanted and I had a bad habit of doing that," he said.

"I started drinking to cope and that became a problem in my life for many years until I quit that as well."

He realized his depression wasn't just a phase he would outgrow — it was a problem he needed to address.

"I just felt like it was my time," he said.

Spreading the word

Taylor recorded a short video in September talking about some of his struggles with depression and anxiety. It has been viewed more than 5,000 times.

"I had a ton of support flow my way," he said. "I had a ton of people reach out to me and it was just really uplifting to see that."

He said old friends and people he didn't even know started contacting him to offer help.

"Some people would share their story and things that they did to help them cope and deal with depression and anxiety," he said.

Since then, Taylor said he's been getting professional help and goes for check-ins with his family doctor.

Mental health misunderstandings

Taylor said there are two big misunderstandings about mental health: people who suffer from mental illness need to know they're not alone and other people need to understand how crippling mental health can be.

He said just reaching out to someone who is struggling can be meaningful.

"When you're feeling down and you got total strangers calling you, they don't have to say much," he said.

"Just the fact that they called you and said it's going to be okay ... that's a big part right there."

'They're not weak'

Taylor has a message for people dealing with mental illness.

"I want people to know they're not crazy, they are not abnormal, they're not weak," he said.

"If you reach out you're not going to get judged. It's one of the best things I did and it will help set them free."

He also has advice for people who are helping someone with depression or anxiety.

"Reassure them that they don't always have to be that way and they're not the only ones going through it," he said.

"Reassure them, reinforce them and then give them resources, whether it be a family doctor or a psychiatrist, or just lead them in the right direction while supporting them."