Sask. nurses union wants mandatory mask policy to manage COVID-19 spread

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses says it wants the province to immediately implement a mandatory mask policy, after the province saw its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority recommends masks as a step to mitigate risks, but union president Tracy Zambory wants a stronger response from the government.

"When you come into a health-care facility now, everyone has a mask on because we know how important it is to be able to keep people safe that are coming into the system," Zambory said in an interview Thursday, after the province announced 42 new COVID-19 cases.

Zambory said the illness caused by the novel coronavirus could be under better control in six to eight weeks if a mandatory mask policy was implemented immediately, based on evidence the union has found.

Masks are not commonplace at the grocery store or at the beach, which Zambory feels is a sign of people relaxing their guard prematurely.

Scott Livingstone, CEO of the provincial health authority, said a face mask is just one tool people can utilize to mitigate risks to themselves and others. He recommends people ensure adequate physical distancing and wear a mask when it is not possible.

"Certainly, having more of a voluntary policy but keeping people aware of what's out there and how to protect themselves, I think, is more important," Livingstone said.

He added there have been no outbreaks linked to certain major gatherings during the pandemic in Saskatchewan, such as protests in Regina and Saskatoon, that he is aware of.

A rise in case numbers could also be the result of changes in rules and guidelines from the government as the province reopens and limits on gatherings relax, Livingstone said.

But individuals need to do their part to reduce the spread, Zambory said, through measures like frequent handwashing and wearing masks. Zambory said she wears a mask when she goes grocery shopping, for example.

"If we are truly committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19, mandatory masking must be instituted," Zambory said.