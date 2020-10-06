Sask. nurse who was disciplined over Facebook comments wins court appeal

Saskatchewan's highest court has ruled in favour of a nurse who was disciplined after she went on Facebook and complained about the care her grandfather was receiving in a long-term care facility.

Today, the Court of Appeal ruled on the case of Carolyn Strom. It set aside a decision by the province's Registered Nurses Association to impose a fine and costs, totaling $26,000.

The court also set aside the association's discipline committee's finding that Strom was guilty of unprofessional conduct.

When Strom went on Facebook in 2015 to air her concerns, she said staff at St. Joseph's Integrated Health Centre in the town of Macklin, about 225 kilometres west of Saskatoon, needed to do a better job of looking after elderly patients.

The appeal court said today that it makes no finding with regard to the care Strom's grandparents received at St. Joseph's.

More to come