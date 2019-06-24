Sask. government continues push for small modular nuclear power

The Saskatchewan government is continuing its push for nuclear power, announcing Wednesday the establishment of an office to aid in the planning and development of small modular reactors in the province.

The government said its new Nuclear Secretariat will "coordinate nuclear policy and program work within the Climate Change & Adaptation Division in the Ministry of Environment."

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a statement that establishing small modular reactors will "require collaboration with several partners."

Duncan said it will benefit the province in the way of jobs, enhanced value-chains for the province's uranium and "our made-in-Saskatchewan climate policy."

Small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) can produce electricity in the range of 50 to 300 megawatts, can be small enough to fit in a school gymnasium and are transportable.

"Clean nuclear energy will provide Saskatchewan the tools to fight climate change," Duncan said. "The advancement of small modular reactors in Canada brings economic and environmental benefits with new clean technology that is also safe, reliable and competitively priced power."

Last year, Duncan said SMRs were not imminent and likely would not be operational in Saskatchewan until the mid-2030s.

In 2017, researchers from the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan received $1.1 million to study building an SMR in Saskatchewan.

Opinion mixed on small nuclear reactors

In December 2019, Saskatchewan signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario and New Brunswick to co-ordinate efforts to get reactors operational across Canada.

Premier Scott Moe said the reactors could help Saskatchewan reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2018, Natural Resources Canada released an SMR roadmap. It said estimates place the potential value of SMRs in Canada at $5.3B between 2025 and 2040.

"Some SMR designs could be deployed in the near term with most available within the next 7 to 15 years. For some of the more tested technologies, the timeline challenges are not so much with the reactor design as with economic, social, regulatory and waste management issues," the SMR roadmap said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, looks on as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs shake hands during a meeting of Canada's premiers. The three premiers signed an MOU in December 2019 to develop SMRs. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

John Root, executive director of the University of Saskatchewan's Fedoruk Centre for Nuclear Innovation, told CBC in December there would be economic benefits, as Saskatchewan produces much of the world's uranium.

"Why don't we get some value out of the resources we produce right here in the province?" he said.

But nuclear chemist and Saskatchewan Environmental Society board member Ann Coxworth said it would take several decades for these nuclear reactors to be operational in Saskatchewan.

"We have much cheaper, safer, faster-to-put-in-place options that would be much wiser to invest in," Coxworth said.

Some environmentalists have voiced concerns about radioactive waste and the immediacy of the technology being operational when it is touted as a tool to fight climate change.