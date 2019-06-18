Sask. announces new social assistance program to replace 2 others

The provincial government has announced a new social assistance plan that will replace the current Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) and Transitional Employment Allowance (TEA) programs.

The new plan, Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS), begins accepting clients on July 15.

The newly-crafted program has the government boasting of a "simpler, transparent, client-friendly" program for people.

New exemptions to monthly-earned income are meant to help people enrolled in the program keep more of their own money in their pockets as they gain employment.

People will be able to apply online and a simplified benefit program will allow staff, through "Motivational Interviewing," to counsel and advise clients instead of filling out more paperwork.

People currently using the SAP and TEA will remain on those programs until they make the switch or until those programs end in the summer of 2021.

There will be no new applications accepted for SAP and TEA beyond July 15.

The Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) will remain in place as is.