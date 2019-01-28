Sask. NDP pledges to review potash royalties if elected

The Saskatchewan NDP says it is time to review the province's potash royalty system.

On Monday, NDP leader Ryan Meili said that, if elected in 2020, his government will conduct a review.

"One of the very first things we'll do is a review of the potash royalties make sure that we're finding the right balance between keeping the industry strong and making sure that Saskatchewan and people are getting their fair share on a resource that is a non-renewable resource and a resource that belongs to the people of the province," Meili said.

Last week, a paper from Jim Marshall, an executive-in-residence at the University of Regina's Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, said it was time to review the potash tax and royalty system in the province.

Marshall determined the government is getting less revenue from potash than it could be.

"Saskatchewan's current tax regime is far less lucrative than it was in the past," Marshall wrote.

"Effective tax rates on Saskatchewan potash have averaged around 6.9 per cent since 2009-10, down sharply from rates averaging 9.5 per cent in the early 2000s and 8.1 per cent in the 1990s," Marshall wrote.

He said the difference of 1.0 to 2.5 percentage points amounts to $40 to $100 million in potential revenue.

"$40-$100 million a year is a large sum, it's revenue that could have been used to help balance the budget without having to cut schools, health care, supports for the most vulnerable and essential infrastructure like STC," Meili said.

In 2015, the province made changes to its Potash Production Tax in order to help offset lower oil revenue.

In the 2015-16 budget, Minister of Finance Ken Krawetz promised a review of the potash tax and royalty system.

"This interim step will be followed by a broader review of the entire potash taxation and royalty regime," Krawetz said.

The province did not end up conducting a review.

Meili said he is not in favour of the province doing a review now because he said it would not be done in a "fair way" by the current government.

"This royalty structure and its incentives are now quite old. We do have a lot of change within this industry a very large consolidation through one company through a merger, changes to marketing that once were exclusively through Canpotex," said NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon.

An artists rendering of the Nutrien building at Saskatoon's River Landing. (Submitted photo/Nutrien Ltd.)

Government response

The government did not make Minister of Energy Bronwyn Eyre available for an interview but the she did provide a statement via email:

"Saskatchewan's potash royalty and production tax system has helped attract over $20 billion in expansions and new mine construction over the last 12 years," Eyre said.

"Our province has the highest royalty and potash profit tax structure and collects the most revenue in the world, compared to jurisdictions such as Israel, where raising royalty rates contributed to a dramatic decrease in capital investment, and New Brunswick, where similar increases helped lead to a complete industry shutdown."

2015 report critical of Sask. system

In 2015, Jack Mintz with the University of Calgary's school of public policy co-authored a report criticizing Saskatchewan's potash tax regime, calling it "the most complex and inefficient among its international peers but also the least competitive."

Saskatchewan is the largest producer of potash in the world with more than 30 per cent of global production.

"The convoluted nature of Saskatchewan's regime benefits no one — not producers, investors or the provincial government, which is left without any revenue certainty from its most significant natural resource," the report said.