Sask. NDP offers apology for role in Sixties Scoop

The Saskatchewan Party offered an apology for the government of the day's role in the Sixties Scoop in January, but the provincial opposition had not done so.

That changed on Thursday, when NDP leader Ryan Meili offered an apology in the Legislature.

"Past NDP governments share responsibility for carrying out this policy, so we must also ask forgiveness for the harm done to children, for the pain caused to parents and the damage done to communities," Meili said.

Members of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Saskatchewan (SSISS) were in attendance for the apology.

According to a news release issued by the NDP Caucus on Thursday, SSISS submitted a list of recommendations to the province as to how to move forward after their apology last year.

Through a freedom of information request, the NDP found the recommendations included creating a task force to find records, launching a public awareness campaign, continuing the sharing circles that were held before the apology and creating of a research team to find ways to reduce the number of children in care. According to the NDP news release, the government has made no moves on any of the recommendations.

Meili called on the government to do more.

"We're asking the provincial government to honour the entirely reasonable recommendations that came out of the apology process," Meili said. "The fact that they haven't yet is troubling and we hope they will act quickly to rectify this."