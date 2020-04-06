NDP calls for Sask. government to co-ordinate manufacturing of non-medical masks for public

As calls for non-medical mask-wearing increase across Canada, the Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the provincial government to co-ordinate the manufacturing and distribution of masks to the general public.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's top doctor, said Monday that people could wear non-medical masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

She said wearing a mask is an added layer of protection that can help prevent pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people from inadvertently infecting others with COVID-19.

The recommendation represents an about-face for the public health officer — who until now has resisted the idea of non-health care professionals wearing masks. She said the policy change comes in response to "emerging information" from the science and medical community.

Dr. Samir Gupta provides crucial information about wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and what to think about before putting one on. 2:30

On Sunday, NDP Leader Ryan Meili called for Saskatchewan residents to wear non-medical masks.

"Saskatchewan people can do their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by wearing simple cloth masks when they need to be out in public," Meili said.

Meili even posted a video showing people how to make their own mask with a bandanna, elastics and a paper towel.

On Monday, Meili called on the province to help more people get non-medical masks.

"People can make simple cloth masks at home with basic materials, but the province can play an important role in advancing mass production of made-in-Saskatchewan cloth masks. I urge the province to step up and help spur Saskatchewan ingenuity to get this moving."

#Masks4All

A #Masks4All movement has sprung up online in recent weeks. It gained momentum on Friday with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommending all Americans wear non-medical masks.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab did not fully endorse mask-wearing by the general public at a news conference Friday. He stressed personal protective equipment (PPE) should be reserved for medical professionals and front-line workers.

Shahab said that Southeast Asian countries had success with wearing masks by the general public but that in many cases the public in those countries cannot avoid crowded situations. He said that in Saskatchewan the mass transit situation is much different and that there are wide-open spaces and quiet streets.

Shahab said wearing a mask is not a reason to relax other measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We have to remember that still doesn't mean you should start crowding together wearing a mask. You have to maintain that two-metre separation."