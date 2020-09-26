Sask. NDP announces new candidates, discloses previous criminal convictions

The Saskatchewan NDP has named its final 12 candidates for the upcoming provincial election, and disclosed its full slate's criminal convictions on Saturday.

Like the Saskatchewan Party, the NDP is fielding six candidates who have previous criminal convictions.

Five NDP candidates have convictions related to impaired driving.

Carter Antoine, running in the Yorkton-Mellville riding, was charged in 2017; Ken Burton, in the Moosomin riding, was charged 1973; Bonnie Galenzowski, in the Melville-Saltcoats riding was charged in 1982; Rod McCorriston, in the Carrot River Valley riding was charged 1980; and Lyle Whitefish, in the Saskatchewan Rivers riding, in 2011.

Bhajan Brar, in the Regina Pasqua riding, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in 2011.

An NDP spokesperson said the Opposition party feels candidates' criminal record disclosures are an important part of the democratic process.

"It's something that we believe that people should know about candidates," said Thomas Linner, director of the NDP's campaign communications.

"This is one of several factors for voters to take into consideration in making their choice in this election."

Final dozen named

The NDP finalized its slate of 61 candidates by naming 12 people on Friday.

They are:

Steve Allen, Kindersley.

Twyla Harris, Biggar-Sask. Valley.

Harmonie King, Meadow Lake.

Seth Lendrum, Estevan.

Nic Lewis, Lumsden-Morse.

Kaitlyn Harvey, Saskatoon Willowgrove.

Regan Lanning, Weyburn-Big Muddy.

Carter Antoine, Yorkton.

Matt Fedler, Cutknife-Turtleford.

Diane Twietmeyer, Cannington.

Trina Miller, Rosthern-Shellbrook.

Roger Morgan, Wood River.

Among the NDP's final slate of candidates, 46 per cent are women and 23 per cent are Indigenous.

"I am tremendously proud to be running shoulder to shoulder with such wonderful and diverse candidates, all dedicated to making life better for the people of Saskatchewan," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said.

The Saskatchewan Party, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the upcoming election, has also announced a full slate of 61 candidates.

Election day in Saskatchewan is Oct. 26.