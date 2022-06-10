Beck leads Harvey in fundraising, caucus endorsements in campaign to lead Sask. NDP

The race to become Saskatchewan's next NDP leader will be decided later this month, but the fundraising contest has MLA Carla Beck (Regina Lakeview) well ahead of her counterpart Kaitlyn Harvey.

As of April 30, Beck had raised $57,367 toward he campaign, while Harvey has managed to raise a little over $10,760, according to recently disclosed financial statements from the New Democrats.

Beck entered the race to become party leader on March 3, three days after the leadership election was announced. Harvey joined the contest a month later on April 5.

Harvey had 36 donors who contributed less than $250,and four donors give amounts greater than $250. Beck had 177 donors contributing less than $250 and 41 donors above that mark.

Harvey's largest donor is her mother Val Harvey, who contributed $4,500.

Beck has received $1,000 or more from three NDP caucus colleagues, Trent Wotherspoon (Regina Rosemont), Nicole Sarauer ( Regina Douglas Park) and Aleana Young (Regina University).

Beck's top donations come from Sask Building Trades ($2,500), Canadian Union of Public Employees National ($5,000), and CUPE Saskatchewan ($5,000).

Beck and Harvey paid a non-refundable $4,000 to enter the race and have a campaign expenditure limit of $200,000.

Party membership sales closed on May 6.

The two candidates will have a public debate on Monday in Regina. The leadership convention is June 26 in Regina.

Endorsements from MLAs

On Friday, MLA Matt Love (Saskatoon Eastview) endorsed Beck.

"Carla has a phenomenal reputation amongst teachers due to her time as education critic. And as I've listened to other teachers and heard them speak warmly of Carla in the work that she's done as an MLA [and] as an advocate for education I feel like she's the right person to lead our party and to lead our province."

MLA Matt Love (Saskatoon Eastview ) endorsed Carla Beck for party leader on Friday in Saskatoon. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Love is the first Saskatoon MLA to endorse Beck. He joins Wotherspoon, Sarauer, Young, and Doyle Vermette (Cumberland ) as current caucus members who have backed Beck's leadership bid.

Last month, Jennifer Bowes (Saskatoon University) was the first current MLA to endorse Harvey.

"Kaitlyn brings to this leadership race a sense of hope, determination, and courageousness that I deeply admire. She has the ability to lead and inspire the shift to a fair and just society for all Saskatchewan people," Bowes said on May 27.

On June 1, Harvey announced she will seek the nomination for the NDP in Saskatoon Meewasin once a byelection is called to replace leader Ryan Meili who has announced he will step down as of July 1.

Current MLAs Erika Ritchie (Saskatoon Nutana), Betty Nippi-Albright (Saskatoon Centre), Vicki Mowat ( Saskatoon Fairview) and Meara Conway ( Regina Elphinstone-Centre) have yet to publicly endorse a candidate.

Last month, Meili said he did not intend to give an endorsement.

Beck leads Harvey in endorsements from former MLAs as well with 10, including former NDP cabinet ministers Eric Cline and Pat Atkinson.

Former Saskatoon Nutana MLA Cathy Sproule has endorsed Harvey.

In 2018, Meili beat Wotherspoon for the leadership, with only Sproule's endorsement from the NDP caucus. Wotherspoon had the public support of six caucus colleagues, including Beck.

Meili received more money and had more total donors than Wotherspoon.

The 2018 NDP leadership campaign was 10 months compared with just three months and 30 days for the current campaign.