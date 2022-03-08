Carla Beck gets Sask. NDP leadership endorsements from 7 former party MLAs

Saskatchewan NDP leadership hopeful Carla Beck has picked up endorsements from seven women who are former party MLAs.

Beck announced her candidacy last week and has already received the support of Regina caucus colleagues Nicole Sarauer, Trent Wotherspoon and Aleana Young.

On Tuesday, seven former NDP MLAs — Pat Atkinson, Judy Bradley, Doreen Hamilton, Deb Higgins, Carolyn Jones, Judy Junor and Suzanne Murray — released a joint statement pledging their support to Beck. Bradley is currently a Saskatchewan NDP vice-president.

"Carla Beck is the strong leader our party needs to win the next election. The only way to make a meaningful difference in people's lives (with an extensive and broadly based innovative agenda) is to win and deliver," the statement said.

"We know what it's like to serve in government and opposition. Carla Beck has the experience, background and skills to invite people in, build a dynamic team and win. Carla will not only be the first woman premier of Saskatchewan, but also the most qualified person for the job. Carla has our full support — We are asking you to join us in that support."

"These NDP women tore down barriers and broke through glass ceilings. They were part of teams that brought people in, formed governments, and delivered," Beck said in a statement.

"Their contributions to paving the way for Saskatchewan women and improving the province for everyone cannot be overstated. I'm honoured to receive their support."

Beck is the only candidate to enter the race so far.

The party will choose a new leader in late June in Regina.

Members will be able to vote online or by mail-in ballot.