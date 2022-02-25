Sask. NDP could hold leadership vote in June, party president says

The president of the Saskatchewan NDP says party representatives will meet this weekend to set the date and rules for an upcoming leadership race, with some preferring the earliest possible option of June.

The NDP council — which is made up of party representatives, including members from all 61 constituencies — will meet on Saturday.

Last Friday, Ryan Meili announced he was resigning as leader of the Opposition party, but said he will stay on until a successor is chosen.

Saskatchewan NDP president Sheila Whelan said when it meets Saturday, the party council will establish a leadership contest committee, set rules for the race, and decide where and when to hold the convention, with three likely options available for dates.

The party could hold a stand-alone convention in June or September, or tie the leadership vote to its annual fall convention, Whelan said.

"Most people that have been canvassed about this are favouring June as a stand-alone leadership convention. That would be one member, one vote," she said.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 20, 2019. He announced last week that he plans to step down as the Opposition party leader. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

So far, no potential leadership candidates have declared their intent to run, but Whelan said it is early on in the process.

NDP MLAs Trent Wotherspoon and Betty Nippi-Albright have indicated they will not run for the leadership.

Other members of the 12-person caucus, including Aleana Young, Carla Beck and Nicole Sarauer, have not indicated whether they will be in the race or not.

"We hope there will be a great deal of interest in new leadership within the party and that will bring in new members," said Whelan.

The preference for June seems to indicate an interest to get a new leader in place with as much time as possible before the 2024 election, she said.

"We want to have a really good leadership contest where we're in the public eye and issues are heard, but following our selection, trying to feature our leader, perhaps to get ready for the fall session and … get back to the business of preparing for the 2024 election."

Meili and Wotherspoon faced off in the party's last leadership vote. With both out of the race this time around, the party could generate more interest and raise more money with more people in the contest.

Party membership grew during each of the last three votes — in 2009, 2013 and 2018 — with the highest increase coming from 2017 to 2018, when it swelled by 6,500, to a total of 14,100.

One year later, membership dropped to 8,000.

Cam Broten celebrates with former Saskatchewan premiers Lorne Calvert, left, and Roy Romanow, right, after winning the Saskatchewan NDP leadership in 2013. He narrowly beat out Meili in that race. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Whelan said she does not know what the magic number of candidates is, but the goal is to have enough to "engage" and "excite" people from around Saskatchewan, and to encourage them to buy a membership and cast their ballot.

"There has been a lot of talk among activists and leaders in the party, with a view to ensuring that it is going to be that kind of event where there will be consideration of people across the province and their issues."

Regrets and realism

Whelan said she admired the leadership of Meili, a physician, particularly throughout the pandemic.

She praised his "particular expertise and the emphasis on the science as opposed to the politics, on protecting people in this province and looking out for front-line workers."

"COVID isn't over in this province and he will have left a lasting, very positive impression for the work he has done."

Meili's decision to step down is emotional for those in the party, Whelan said.

"When someone steps down, we all have feelings of regret. But at the same time, when you're involved in a political party, you have to be realistic about the future," she said.

"Our No. 1 goal is to get elected as a party, to appeal to people of this province and to demonstrate that there's got to be a change."