Sask. NDP leader says COVID-19 testing should be ramped up

Saskatchewan's Opposition Leader, Ryan Meili, is asking the provincial government to ramp up its testing — and not limit or ration tests — to help isolate cases of COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the virus.

"This is not the time to be rationing testing. This is the time for us to be ramping up testing and tracing of contacts," Meili said Monday.

Meili said anyone with symptoms associated with COVID-19 should be tested.

"I've been talking to people who've called 811, had symptoms, had a good reason to be tested and are getting told to just self-isolate and not get tested. That's exactly the opposite of what we need to do right now."

On Friday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab did not say the province was rationing testing, but said, "It's really important that we conserve testing for people who require testing."

Shahab said essential health-care workers will get tests if they have a symptom like a dry cough, for example.

"I don't think we're running out at this point," Meili said Monday. "We do have enough to expand our testing and more will come. This is the time to use our tests. This is the time to test and trace everyone because that's how you stop it spreading."

A health-care worker issues a swab at a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On Monday, Prince Edward Island announced it would test anyone with symptoms, not only travel-related cases or health-care workers. P.E.I. has not reported a case of community transmission. P.E.I.'s population is 157,000.

As of March 29, Saskatchewan had seven reported cases of community transmission.

Ad campaign needed: Meili

Meili would also like to see the government "step up" their public communication through advertising on television, radio and online.

"We've got the regular press conferences but we need to see some public-facing ad campaigns. So people know exactly how serious this is, exactly what it is we're facing and exactly what they can do to help keep themselves healthy and protect those around."

Meili said evidence of community spread makes increasing the amount of public engagement important.

On Friday, Dr. Shahab said, "Some of the largest outbreaks in Canada have been in the home setting, where people have gathered together and shared a meal."

The Ministry of Health issued a public health order saying, "Indoor and outdoor gatherings of over 10 people (excluding family members living in the same household) are prohibited except where the two metre social distancing between people can be maintained.

"However, it is not recommended to have friends or extended family visit at this time."

Physical distancing/ social distancing means NOT going to visit family, NOT having people over and NOT meeting up with groups of friends outside. Stay 2 m/ 6 ft apart at all times <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEICOVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEICOVID19</a> —@InfoPEI

Meili said he is recommending people keep their contact to those within their household.

"We're not inviting people over and we're not having our kids go on playdates. The limit is 10 but the limit should be common sense. Don't expose your family to anybody else that you don't absolutely have to right now," Meili said.