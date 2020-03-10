Sask. NDP calls for more restrictions, more testing and more information to fight COVID-19

Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili is asking the provincial government to take further steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including increasing testing and closing non-essential businesses.

The NDP leader also wants the government to share more information on cases and the supplies health-care workers have.

"People need clear information to understand the threat of COVID-19 across Saskatchewan and to play their part in responding," Meili said Tuesday.

"This is a critical moment in the epidemic in Saskatchewan.

"Together, we can have an impact on what happens in Saskatchewan, but only if our government is honest about our readiness, gives us as much information as possible and acts quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The NDP is asking the government to take the following actions:

Expand emergency measures by reducing the maximum size of allowed gatherings from 25 to five, and close non-essential businesses.

Expand testing to include people experiencing symptoms who haven't recently travelled, along with quarantining of cases and their contacts.

Provide more public information, including a full picture of the availability of needed medical equipment and non-identifying details on reported cases, including age, location and ICU admissions.

"These actions can help us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Meili said.

On Monday, the provincial government cancelled the City of Regina's state of emergency declaration, which aimed to reduce group gatherings from 25 to five and closed all non-essential businesses.

Meili said Saskatchewan's per capita infection rate is higher than Ontario's, and that province has taken steps to further prevent personal interaction through the closure of non-essential businesses.

"Speed is of the essence — that's why we need more aggressive measures to keep people home, [and to] expand testing and provide more public information."

Meili said the public will "do the right thing" if people are given the full picture of "what lies ahead."