NDP Leader Ryan Meili pushes 'Sask-First' contract policy

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili spent Friday morning promising once again that his party would prioritize hiring local workers and companies for big infrastructure contracts if elected to government.

"What we've seen under the Sask. Party is all of these jobs going to out of province, out of country companies and not staying here," Meili said during a campaign stop on Friday.

Meili pitched his party's "Sask-First procurement policy," which would be used in the hiring for big builds like public roads, schools and hospitals.

At a Friday-morning Regina campaign stop, Meili also promised that an NDP government would remove the six per cent provincial sales tax on construction that was implemented by the Sask. Party in 2017. Meili said this tax hurt an industry that was already struggling to secure work because of "out-of-province contracts."

He criticized the Sask. Party again over the involvement of a French company in the $1.8 billion Regina Bypass project, saying that meant people who live in the province were denied opportunities for work on a massive build.

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe shot back Friday in Saskatoon, saying the Regina Bypass had many Saskatchewan people on the job site.

Sask. Party candidate Gord Wyant added that "over 70 per cent of the work that was done on the Regina Bypass was done by Saskatchewan workers, by Saskatchewan companies." He cited construction company The Broda Group, which is based in Prince Albert. He also listed Graham Construction — a company formed in Saskatchewan with its head office in Calgary — as the lead construction partner for the Regina Bypass.

Meili said the 70 per cent figure doesn't tell the whole story. He questioned why the Sask. Party has never revealed how much of the money from the Bypass project remained in Saskatchewan.

"If [Moe] was proud of what had happened here he'd tell us the full story."

Meili has also raised concerns on the campaign trail about why the Swift Current Chinook Power Station was built with less than 50 per cent of Saskatchewan workers and why only 20 per cent of the money stayed in Saskatchewan.

When asked about this project, Wyant said "there's a number of things, of course, that can't be procured in Saskatchewan that need to be procured from outside Saskatchewan, and those were procured from outside Saskatchewan, but there was a significant amount of Saskatchewan workers that participated in that."

The provincial election is on October 26.