Sask. musicians blast City of Regina online over timing of Garth Brooks shows, Folk Festival

Saskatchewan musician Colter Wall is using some strong language about two concerts later this summer.

The Regina Folk Festival is holding its 50th anniversary show on the weekend of August 9th. Country music superstar Garth Brooks will also play two shows that same weekend at Regina's Mosaic Stadium.

The Folk Festival runs throughout the day at Victoria Park downtown, about a dozen blocks away from Mosaic Stadium. Wall takes the Folk Fest stage that Saturday night.

Wall wrote on Twitter that he won't get too heated about Garth Brooks being the same weekend but "The City of Regina is blatantly f--cking over Folk Fest this year by having him play during the same weekend." CBC has reached out to the City of Regina for comment.

I won’t get too heated about Garth brooks but I will say the city of Regina is blatantly fucking over Folk Fest this year by having him play during the same weekend. Pretty damn disrespectful. —@ColterWall

On May 29, Sandra Butel, artistic director and CEO of the Regina Folk Festival, said she isn't concerned about the country music star playing at the same time as the festival.

"We really have confidence that there will be enough people at our show, and there will be enough people at the Garth Brooks show, and it'll just be a fantastic weekend of music in Regina," she told CBC on May 29.

Stage 1 at the Regina Folk Festival in 2016. The festival is held annually at Victoria Park in Regina. (CBC)

The Regina Folk Festival started in 1969 and has a lineup of more than 20 artists to mark the anniversary.

Butel told CBC the Garth Brooks announcement wasn't a surprise as she had been in talks with Evraz Place and heard rumours for awhile.

Now, she said she is working with Evraz Place to shine the spotlight on the Regina music scene.

"[We] really see this as a great opportunity to put Regina on the map as a music city," Butel told CBC. "And you don't get to be 50 years old without having a lot of support in the community."

Wall isn't the only musician to take to social media. The Dead South, who play the Folk Fest that Friday, posted that "It's great that Garth is coming to Regina but this definitely f--ks over Regina Folk Fest."

This is quite true. It's Great that Garth is coming to Regina but this definitely fucks over Regina Folk Fest. <a href="https://twitter.com/ReginaFolkFest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReginaFolkFest</a> <a href="https://t.co/y5OhIEoI1M">https://t.co/y5OhIEoI1M</a> —@TheDeadSouth4

And Saskatchewan's Joel Henderson, also known as Poor Nameless Boy, wrote that the Regina Folk Festival was championing Canadian music throughout the year.