Sask. musician teaches violin to schoolchildren in remote Nunavut communities

A Saskatoon musician is bringing the joy of music to some of Canada's most remote communities.

Kin de Laforest teaches and performs fiddle, violin and viola.

For the past five years, she's been heading to Nunavut's Arctic Archipelago every April and October to teach school students to play the fiddle as part of the Music for the Future Program.

Pond Inlet is a small community in Nunavut. (Submitted by Kim de Laforest)

Every time she goes, de Laforest brings instruments with her to help the growing program. She said the violin is a great instrument to teach.

"I think its important to have an instrument that's accessible fairly quickly. I want them to have success in the first hour of lessons and the violin gives them a sense of accomplishment," she said.

Her involvement with the program started with a recommendation from Greg Simm, an East Coast musician.

Greg Simm and Kim de Laforest just outside Pangnirtung. (Michael Davies)

Simm teaches along with Kim in about six different remote communities around Baffin Island. They also frequently perform together when they are back in the southern part of the country.

Over the course of a month in Nunavut, they'll give lessons to about 270 students.

According to de Laforest, music offers something different to the young people in the communities they visit.

"Some of these students aren't into sports and they don't really like school," she said."I think music brings some kids into the school, that wouldn't necessarily come to school. If music is their thing, they're drawn to the school when we're there, and then maybe they'll stay in school."

She described her time in Nunavut as a fabulous adventure. She has seen icebergs, been dog sledding and learned to ski-doo on Frobisher Bay.

"I've seen lots of amazing places that lots of Canadians never get the chance to see," de Laforest said.