Sask. musician Zachary Lucky finds inspiration through fatherhood, childhood memories on new album

If you've followed the music of Saskatchewan's Zachary Lucky over the years, you know he's a man who has written a lot of songs about life on the road.

Recently, the musical troubadour has been spending more time at home as he embraces his life as a dad but that isn't kept him from touring to promote his new album — Midwestern.

"As a songwriter, as an artist, I wish to put out as much music as I can for people who enjoy listening to what I do," he told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend before starting his tour on Nov. 8.

"But the past three years though, I guess the past five years, has really been a big transition and a move into fatherhood and making a life out here in Ontario."

Lucky said he didn't plan on becoming a dad but now that it happened, he is using it as inspiration for writing music.

"It greatly impacts your life. It changes the way you see things. It changes what you do on a day-to-day basis. It changed what I eat," he said.

"Life is drastically different and to say that it wouldn't impact my songwriting would be impossible because the two things basically occupy both corners of my life."

Childhood memories come full circle

Lucky said some of the music on Midwestern was influenced by his own childhood experiences, including weekend trips to the Saskatchewan International Raceway with his dad.

"It's one of my fondest memories growing up in Saskatoon," he said.

Those cherished memories at the drag strip came full circle this summer, he said, as he got to take his own kids there and watch his eldest daughter relive some of his childhood memories.

"I don't know she liked it as much as I used to like it, but it was it was pretty incredible for me," he said with a laugh.

Although he's happy being a parent, he said he has had to make some lifestyle changes. Some of those changes are brought to life in his song, There Was A Time I Used To Run.

Lucky said the songs lyrics and the song itself make him feel like he could be telling a story to his children. The song is about life as a musician and the living a large part of life on the road, as a result.

"I am doing that a fair bit less than I used to, so this song is kind of about that and kind of about the closing of a chapter."

'Something about the wind in the grass'

Lucky is currently living in Ontario with his family, but the country musician said the prairies are always on his mind.

While making his way back to Saskatchewan for the Northern Lights Bluegrass Festival in Ness Creek, Sask. last summer, he said he took a moment to enjoy the calm beauty of the prairies while taking a break from driving.

"[There's] something about the wind in the grass ... It's the wind. it's the big sky, you see the endless horizon and you don't get that sort of thing out here," he said.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't pine for home."

Lucky is making three stops in Saskatchewan during his tour.

He'll be in Prince Albert on Nov. 19, Saskatoon on Nov. 20 and Regina on Nov. 22.