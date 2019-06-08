From the NBA Finals to the Stones to new Northern Pikes, a big week in Sask. music

A busy week in Saskatchewan music saw a country star from Weyburn sing at the NBA Finals, new music from a much-loved Canadian band, and a couple of big opening act gigs booked.

The CBC's Taron Cochrane has the rundown.

One Bad Son

To start, Kurt Dahl — the drummer for Saskatoon group One Bad Son — broke the news that the group will be opening for the Rolling Stones this summer.

"Keeping in mind, One Bad Son is a band that rocked the charts and you can accredit that to a lot of hard work, a lot of great music," Cochrane said. "And the fact that they have done opening slots for Def Leppard across stadiums."

"It's those opportunities that really catapult a career for artists. And I think this is just another notch in the belt for a band who has seen it and deserves it."

Reignwolf

"Saskatoon's Reignwolf recently had an incredible four days," Cochrane said. "Jordan [Cook], in a span of four days went from playing in Pittsburgh, opening for The Who, to sharing a stage with the Wu-Tang Clan and Ghostface Killah in Chicago."

Cochrane said as more and more stories like this are happening with Saskatchewan musicians, you can become desensitized to it.

"It becomes so incredible," he said. "But then in the same vein, you hear so many of these stories that it just becomes commonplace."

Tenille Arts

Tenille Arts is a singer songwriter from Weyburn, Sask.

"I saw her perform in a parking lot in Regina," Cochrane said. "Just the most humble, most talented — just an incredible, captivating voice."

On June 5, Tenille was invited to sing O Canada at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Metallica did an instrumental version of the American national anthem at the same Raptors-Warriors game.

"And imagine, you're 25 years old, and you have the opportunity of a lifetime," Cochrane said. "And I thought she did a flawless performance.… I actually got goosebumps."

But everyone has an opinion on social media, Cochrane said, and Arts received some backlash for her performance.

"I think, though, you've got to take the high road and Tenille has. And she's recognized all the positives," he said.

"I think this is going to open up so many doors. She's already opened up so many doors on her own. But she backs all this up with talent and humility and positivity," Cochrane said. "It's also well deserved."

Tenille Arts will soon be playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders halftime show on July 16.

Northern Pikes

"I'm buzzing," Cochrane said of Northern Pikes. "I am so excited."

The Northern Pikes released their first album in 16 years this week, titled Forest of Love. The band will also head out on tour this month.

Cochrane said he listened to the entire Northern Pikes catalogue this week leading up to the release.

"The first single, King in His Castle, I proudly listened to it about 200 times in advance. But the Pikes are back and I'm very excited," Cochrane said.

"They're kind of leading the brigade and showing … you can have a 30-plus-year career and still put out quality music."