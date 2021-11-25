Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns murder conviction of Red Earth Cree Nation man, new trial ordered

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

In Dec. 10, 2016, Davis Demery Lester Whitehead was arrested and charged with the murder of Ramsey Whitehead.

The man from Red Earth Cree Nation was later convicted of first-degree-murder in a jury trial.

Now, a panel of three judges has overturned the decision, with their ruling hinging on the trial judge's decision to allow the jury to hear evidence of a separate assault that occurred on the same night as the homicide.

The Crown used the information of that assault to argue that there was evidence of planning and deliberation in the murder — key components of first-degree murder.

In a decision written by Justice Georgina Jackson and concurred with by Justices Jerome Tholl and Jacelyn Ryan-Froslie, the Court of Appeal ruled that it was prejudicial to allow the jury to hear that evidence and ordered a new trial.

The homicide

Davis was allegedly involved in four incidents of violence at Red Earth Cree Nation on the evening of Dec. 9, 2016.

The first incident occurred when Davis visited House 105, where he and Ramsey Whitehead allegedly engaged in a fight involving fists and words.

Ramsey Whitehead would later throw Davis to the floor, with Davis eventually leaving without his jacket.

Davis would then walk to another house, the residence of Harriet Garvin, located approximately 700 metres away. He entered that home and allegedly pushed Harriet to the floor and yelled at his brother-in-law, Jamie McKay, who was a guest at the building.

Davis allegedly took a swing at Mckay before leaving.

McKay would quickly discover that he had been stabbed by a knife. The wound was serious enough that he needed two stitches and day care at a hospital.

In total, Davis was allegedly in the home for about 15 seconds.

The third incident allegedly occurred in between the home Davis had just left and House 105.

Davis ran into Spencer Head, who he allegedly threatened with a knife and asked if he wanted to fight.

About 30 minutes after that incident, Davis allegedly returned to House 105. He allegedly speed-walked straight at Ramsey Whitehead and stabbed him two to three times.

Whitehead would die almost immediately from his wounds, court heard.

Prejudicial information

At the first-degree murder trial, during a voir dire (a trial within a trial), the trial judge determined that jury could hear about the alleged incident and assault at the Garvin residence.

In the trial judge's assessment the information was more probative than prejudicial.

The Court of Appeal disagreed.

Justice Jackson writes in her decision that the only person the two incidents had in common was Davis.

None of the witnesses called by the Crown who testified about what happened at House 105 were also present at the Garvin residence.

As a result, it's clear that the trial judge made an error when she ruled that the incident that occurred at the Garvin residence could not be "excised... with any sort of surgical precision" from the eventual stabbing of Ramsey Whitehead, Jackson ruled.

"Since we cannot know what the jury did with the other potential evidence of planning and deliberation, a new trial must take place," she writes.

The new trial has yet to be scheduled.