Mosques open their doors to clear up misconceptions about Islam

The imam of the Saskatchewan chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at said followers of Islam will not shy away from praying in mosques, even if they may be targets of violence.

In fact, mosques across the nation are opening their doors and inviting the general public to visit a mosque as part of a campaign to clear up misconceptions surrounding Islam and Muslims.

"Give us an opportunity to at least give our side of the message and establish those bonds of understanding and compassion, which not only Islam teaches but all major religions of the world teach," said Imam Zeeshan Ahmed.

The campaign comes after 50 people were shot and killed at two separate mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayer. A 28-year-old from Australia has been charged with murder in connection with the attacks, which also left dozens wounded.

Imam Zeeshan Ahmed said vested security guards outside of a mosque would disrupt the spirit and intent of a place of worship. (Radio-Canada)

It's not the first time places of worship have been targets of violence. In the case of Friday's shootings, Ahmed said more worshippers flocked to the mosques.

"Rather, every member of my community especially those who have been affected already by terrorism and have migrated to Canada, their resolve was even stronger," Ahmed said.

Now, the general public will have a chance to visit a mosque, meet a Muslim and ask questions which may lingering in the mind. Ahmadiyya mosques will be open throughout the week for the general public to visit.

"Our message is that we want to educate the public," the imam said. "Through education, I think that is the only way we can get rid of such Islamophobia or such hate that some individuals harbour within themselves."

Ahmed said one of the biggest misconceptions is that Islam is a violent religion. It's quite the opposite, he said.

"The word 'Islam' itself means 'peace,' " he added.

Islam is used as a "pretext" to further nefarious agendas and ideologies which do not belong to Islam, said congregant Habib Rehman.

"They're giving a bad name to Islam," Rehman said of some religious extremists.

"They need to be taught about the true teachings of Islam. Ignorance breeds violence and terrorism."

Rehman said he feels safe at Mahmood Mosque. Ahmed said all places of worship are where people go to feel safe.

"Something that we need to remember is that we cannot put vested security guards outside of every place of worship," Ahmed said.

"That takes away from the spirit of that place of worship. People go to these places to find tranquility, find God, find peace."