Sask. Premier Moe appoints veteran MLA to help 'exercise and strengthen' provincial autonomy

Premier Scott Moe has named Lyle Stewart his legislative secretary and given him the specific task of focusing on how the province can "exercise and strengthen" its autonomy within the Canadian federation.

The former Minister of Agriculture and current MLA for Lumsden-Morse will receive $14,889 in additional allowances for the post.

"As a rural MLA and farmer, I have witnessed first-hand the damaging impact of numerous federal policies on the livelihood of too many good, hardworking Saskatchewan people in our province," Stewart said in a statement Tuesday,

"We will listen and consult with the very people that are being impacted by the damaging policies of our federal government to see where they see opportunities for our government to strengthen our autonomy."

In his recent election night acceptance speech, Moe said hie "will always stand up for a strong and independent Saskatchewan."

The following day, Moe said he was not referring to a Saskatchewan that is independent from Canada and made it clear he and his government do not support separation.

"As the premier said on election night, no government has been more active in working on behalf of the industries that create wealth and jobs than ours. But we know there is more work to do in standing up for Saskatchewan's interests within Canada," Stewart said.

NDP criticizes 'trial balloons' amid pandemic

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his party will "always stand up for a strong Saskatchewan in a strong united Canada."

Meili said that with COVID-19 cases spiking, "the Sask. Party should be focusing 100 per cent on addressing the pandemic to save lives, protect jobs, and avoid a second lockdown that would further hurt our economy."

He said Moe should not be "floating speculative trial balloons."

Moe government has pursued autonomy on carbon tax, trade and immigration

Saskatchewan's pursuit of increased autonomy has been a staple of Moe's government.

The most obvious example is the legal challenge of the carbon tax currently awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada.

In October 2019, Moe said the province would push for increased autonomy by expanding its international footprint through trade offices in Asia.

It hired former prime minister Stephen Harper to help sell Saskatchewan exports in Asia and to establish international trade offices.

In June, it announced it was opening offices in Singapore, India and Japan in 2021.

In December 2019, Moe added two more items to the autonomy list: the province setting up a tax collection agency and increasing its powers over immigration.

Then-Minister Responsible for Immigration Jeremy Harrison met with federal counterparts in March to discuss expanding provincial control over immigration.

The government's growth plan includes a goal to reach a population of 1.4 million and create 10,000 new jobs by 2030.

Buffalo Party emergence

Frédéric Boily, a political science professor at the University of Alberta, said Premier Moe and the Saskatchewan Party have noticed the support for the Buffalo Party in the recent election.

The pro-independence party, formerly the Wexit Party, received 2.5 per cent of the overall vote despite running candidates for the first time ever and in only 17 constituencies.

The Buffalo Party finished to the Sask. Party second in four ridings: Cypress Hills, Kindersley, Estevan and Cannington.

Boily said the Buffalo Party could contest Sask. Party seats in the future.

Following the election, Moe said his government would "represent everyone in Saskatchewan, and that includes those that may have supported the [Buffalo Party] in rural areas of the province and may have some challenges with some of the initiatives that have come from our federal government."

While Moe has not been specific recently about what "autonomy" means in addition to what's been pursued, Boily expects it to include areas like gun control, immigration, health care and equalization payments.

In July, the Saskatchewan government appointed Robert Freberg as its chief firearms officer. The position used to be federally appointed, but the province changed that in March. The $1.1 million cost of the position and the costs to run the office used to be covered by Ottawa, but will now be cost-shared.

Freberg's office will be responsible for the licensing, transporting and carrying of guns in this province.

The Buffalo Party platform included proposed changes to the GST and PST, the Canada pension plan and the use of the RCMP.

In Alberta, the government appointed a "Fair Deal Panel" which recommended the province create its own provincial police force and hold a referendum on pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan. In response, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said his government would study the merits of both.