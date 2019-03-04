Saskatchewan-born model, advocate Elly Mayday dies at 30

A Saskatchewan-born model and advocate for women's health has died at the age of 30 after dealing with ovarian cancer and related health complications for five years.

Elly Mayday was born Ashley Shandrel Luther on Apr. 15, 1988 and grew up on a farm near Aylesbury, Sask.

Mayday died on Friday and her family broke the news of her death to her fans on her social media pages on Saturday.

Elly Mayday didn't shy away from sharing her health complications and experiences with the healthcare system with her fans and followers. (Elly Mayday/Facebook)

"Ashley was a country girl at heart who had a passion for life that was undeniable. She dreamed of making an impact on people's lives. She achieved this through the creation of Elly Mayday which allowed her to connect with all of you," the post said.

Mayday battled a rare form of ovarian cancer called low grade serous carcinoma.

She started experiencing symptoms at age 23 while she was working as a flight attendant and aspiring to become a model, but the doctors didn't consider cancer because of her age.

She spoke about her experience and the excruciating pain that she was in at that time. Mayday had said the doctors told her to lose weight.

When she was diagnosed, she underwent several surgeries and chemotherapy and the cancer went into remission.

However, it came back — and the cancer cells had spread — about two years later.

Mayday carved out a career in New York City as a plus-sized model who championed body positivity.

She documented her experiences on social media and made a point of modelling without hair after her chemotherapy treatments. She also advocated for more funding directed to ovarian cancer treatments.

Mayday played a role in the Lane Bryant #ImNoAngel lingerie campaign, which drew international attention for its efforts to showcase models of different sizes. Her scars from her surgeries were not photoshopped and appeared in the campaign.

Elly Mayday was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013. After her diagnosis, she started raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of the disease. (Elly Mayday/Facebook)

Her experience shaped her into an advocate for young women's health. She also worked to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"I need to take care of the young girls that need me or need this voice. That's my way of parenting for now," Mayday told CBC in 2016.