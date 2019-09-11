Newly minted Sask. MPs will not receive $60K MLA transitional 'allowance'

Two newly-elected Conservative MPs in Saskatchewan, both of whom gave up jobs as MLAs, will not receive severance after a decision by their former colleagues.

The Board of Internal Economy, an all-party committee of Saskatchewan MLAs, voted unanimously Wednesday morning to alter its severance rules.

Effective Oct. 21, former members elected to parliament or appointed to the senate will not be able to collect severance.

Warren Steinley and Corey Tochor resigned their roles as MLAs on Sept. 11 to run in the federal election.

Had Steinley or Tochor lost on Monday, they each would have been able to collect a $60,000 transitional allowance provided to members who leave their positions in the assembly.

Steinley and Tochor represented Regina Walsh Acres and Saskatoon Eastview respectively in the legislative assembly before resigning.

They were among the 14 Saskatchewan Conservatives elected to the House of Commons Monday night.

Their yearly salary as backbench MLAs was $98,395 as of Apr. 1, 2019.

They will receive a base salary of $178,900 as members of Parliament.

NDP demands byelection to fill vacancies

There will be two empty seats on the government's side of the house until next fall.

Premier Scott Moe re-stated his plan not to call byelections in the two constituencies formerly represented by Steinley and Tochor.

Moe said the byelections would cost more than $500,000. He said that is too much money too close to next October's provincial election.

"We are being prudent with respect to the people of the province's dollars," Moe said in the house on Thursday.

"This is the same government that added three new MLAs saying they thought representation was important that cost much much more than a by-election would. They have no problem with that," said NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

"The only reason they're not doing this is they are afraid they will lose those seats."

Moe said other MLAs will be able to serve the constituents in Regina Walsh Acres and Saskatoon Eastview over the next 12 months.

The timing of the resignations by Steinley and Tochor from the legislative assembly allowed the seats to sit vacant. Had they resigned in early August a byelection would have been triggered due to Saskatchewan's electoral laws.