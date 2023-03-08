Moe, Beck say MLAs won't take all of scheduled 6.8% pay raise

Premier Scott Moe and Opposition Leader Carla Beck say their MLAs will not be taking their full salary increase on April 1.

Saskatchewan MLA salary increases are tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for that year. If applied this year it would mean an increase of 6.8 per cent from 2022.

Moe said Monday the government MLAs would not be taking the full amount: "The government isn't in favour of taking that salary increase."

Moe said government MLAs have had "preliminary discussions" about the scheduled raises.

"We haven't landed on what that might look like, but I think it's fair to say that it isn't going to be what's recommended by the formula."

Moe said the Board of Internal Economy, an all-party committee of MLAs, will discuss the scheduled increase.

Beck said a 6.8 per cent raise is "not on."

"We shouldn't even be contemplating a 6.8 per cent increase, I think if that is a position the government even blinks at, I think it again tells you how out of touch they are with the reality for people in this province."

Last year, MLAs received a 2.6 per cent salary increase, which amounted to $2,617. In 2021, the increase was 0.6 per cent or $600.

Annual MLA salary for 2022 was $103,285. This year, a 6.8 per cent increase would see MLAs receive an extra $7,023, for a total salary of $110,303,

Many MLAs, including those in the cabinet, house leaders or whips and committee chairs, receive additional allowances for their duties.

The increase applies to those duties and to the remuneration of Moe, Beck and the Speaker as well.

Moe receives the same base salary as an MLA but his additional allowance as premier is $75,121. A 6.8 per cent increase would amount to a $12,131 raise. His total pay would be $190,537.

Beck's additional allowance as opposition leader is $52,586. Her total pay would increase by $10,599 for a total of $166,470.

Speaker Randy Weekes, who receives the same base salary and additional allowance as Beck, would also receive a $166,470 if the 6.8 per cent increase were applied.

Saskatchewan MLA salaries trail their counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. In B.C., salary increases are also tied to inflation. In December 2022, B.C. MLAs voted on a salary freeze for 2023.

In 2017, Saskatchewan MLAs, government staff and Crown leaders took a one-year pay cut of 3.5 per cent.

In 2018, MLA salaries returned to the level they were at before the 3.5 per cent cut.

Here's how MLA salaries have changed since 2018: