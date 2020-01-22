Sask. Ministry of Health to update coronavirus situation

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is set to give an update on the novel coronavirus this morning at 11:30.

The ministry previously said it is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It has resulted in more than 130 deaths and more than 6,000 people have been affected.

In Canada, Ontario has one confirmed case of the virus, with 19 people under investigation for possible infection. B.C. also has one presumed case.

On Monday, Global Affairs Canada told Canadians to avoid travel to Hubei province due to the transportation restrictions put in place by Chinese officials to try to stop the spread of the virus.

A man wears a mask while walking in the street on Jan. 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images)

The Ministry of Health previously said there were no suspected or confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Saskatchewan.

In Saskatoon, scientists at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre are working to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the University of Regina imposed travel restrictions to China. The school has cancelled all centrally-organized and funded travel to China scheduled for the next three months.

As well, the university said any travel to China by faculty, researchers and students funded or sponsored by the university will require approval from the dean. This includes travel that had previously been approved.

The University of Saskatchewan said it is prepared with an emergency management plan, and has protocols and procedures in place should they be needed.