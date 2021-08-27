Sask. health minister approves $1.26M for vaccination verification QR code tech

Saskatchewan's Minister of Health Paul Merriman has approved $1.26 million for QR (quick response) code technology for vaccination verification.

The technology will come from Quebec company Akinox Solutions Inc., and is billed as a SMART Health Card QR Code Reader. The technology will be deployed through eHealth Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe previously said that while the province would not mandate vaccine passports like British Columbia and Quebec had at the time, it would support businesses and organizations that decide to require them.

For instance, in August Moe said the Saskatchewan Roughriders could implement a vaccine policy if the team wanted to and his government would support them by assisting with proof-of-vaccine through the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination documentation is currently available to anyone who requires it through the one-page printable form from a personal MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account at eHealth Saskatchewan.

People can visit MySaskHealthRecord to set up their account account now.

In August, the province said that work is underway to include a digital QR code on the MSHR vaccination record in early fall.

Quebec's QR code vaccine passports are also by Akinox Solutions Inc.