Grade 8 students in Sask. score lower in math than those in most other provinces: report

Saskatchewan students are not at the top of the class when it comes to interprovincial math scores.

That's one of the results of a report from the Pan-Canadian Assessment Program. The report, released by the Council of Ministers of Education, focuses on Canadian kids in Grade 8.

The nationwide study of 30,000 Grade 8 students was done in 2019 and the results were released this week.

The study found Quebec had the highest scores in mathematics, while Saskatchewan placed seventh of the 10 provinces. Ninety percent of Canadian students showed proficiency in mathematics, however.

In response to the report, the Ministry of Education says it will continue to work with its educational partners to establish a new 10-year plan to support students within the education system.

Saskatchewan students also scored below the Canadian average in reading. However, in science, they scored roughly the same as students in other provinces.