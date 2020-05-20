Mask mandate should be province-wide, analysts and business leaders say

Saskatchewan health analysts are calling for the government to extend its mask mandate province-wide, instead of limiting to Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

The province will require mask-wearing in public indoor spaces in those three cities starting Friday at midnight, and continuing for at least 28 days.

"Many people had been asking for mandatory masks since about June, July. I think it's a little bit overdue," said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist with the college of medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

"I feel like this mandatory mask-wearing directive should have covered the whole province of Saskatchewan."

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said the government would not be using "COVID-19 cops" to enforce mask use, but would hope for compliance from the public and businesses.

Muhajarine said he thinks "some enforcement is necessary" to give the policy some support.

He conducted a survey through work with the Saskatchewan Population Health research unit about COVID-19 risk mitigation between May and the end of September.

"In Regina and Saskatoon, our data is showing us 75 per cent of people are consistently wearing masks, compared to only about 43 per cent in the central region, 48 per cent in the southern region and 51 per cent in the northern region of Saskatchewan," Muhajarine said.

'Logical and beneficial'

Dennis Kendel, a Saskatchewan-based health-policy analyst and physician, says he was pleased to see the mask mandate coming into effect, but he thinks it did not go far enough. "I am somewhat confused as to why it was not done province-wide. When you look on a per capita basis there are areas of the province where the incidence of viral spread is just as high or higher."

Two areas that have been hit by a high number of cases but do not fall under the mask mandate are the Shellbrook region and the Yorkton area.

The North Central sub-region, which includes Shellbrook, Birch Hills and Waskesiu, has 99 active cases in a population of 26,661.

The Yorkton region has 34 active cases in a population of 22,542.

The Prince Albert region has 58 active cases in a population of 46,335.

"I would have been logical and much beneficial to have the mandate applicable across the whole province," Kendel said.

He says the two-tiered system causes confusion and diminishes the impact of masks because people outside the three cities may feel like the virus is not an issue where they live.

Those in areas outside the mask mandate should be asking questions, Kendel says.

"I would ask myself 'does my government care about me less than they do about the citizens in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert?'"

Kendel says he would also like to see the government provide "clarity" on the next mitigation steps if cases continue to spread at the current rate.

Chamber CEO wants uniform mask policy

The CEO of the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce, Elise Hildebrandt, says the mask mandate should include the entire province.

"I wish they would have made it mandatory across the province all communities," Hildebrandt said.

She says she is not criticizing the government, but says a major reason to make the policy province-wide is to lessen any confusion it might cause for businesses in neighbouring or bedroom communities next to the three cities.

The CEO of Saskatoon's Chamber of Commerce tweeted his support of the masking policy in the cities.

"Any measure that avoids another economic shutdown and keeps doors safely open is necessary and welcome," Jason Aebig wrote.

Hildebrandt says businesses in her community are willing to accept the mandate: "We can afford to wear a mask but we can't afford to close our doors again."