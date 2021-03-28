Meteorologist warns to take March rain and snowstorm in Sask. seriously 

A meteorologist is warning people to prepare accordingly for a March storm set to hit northern Saskatchewan on March 28, and southern Saskatchewan overnight ahead of March 29.

Terri Lang is a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. She said for people in southern Saskatchewan it may be hard to imagine a storm during the sunny Sunday but one is coming.

"A big switch in weather," Lang described the storm.

"Across the south we're seeing absolutely beautiful weather, Sunday afternoon temperatures in the mid- to high teens … however lurking is just rubbish to look forward to, starting looks like overnight."

Northern Saskatchewan started experiencing some snow already on Sunday but more is on its way for southwestern Saskatchewan. Lang said it'll start as rain but quickly turn to snow.

As well, she said there's a chance for freezing rain and high winds in excess of 100 km/hour.

"So that's going to wreck havoc with the roads," Lang said. "So really a messy day tomorrow and temperatures are really going to be cold."

Environment and Climate Change Canada said there are also moderate to heavy flurries or snow squalls accompanying the cold front, and snowfalls of about five to 10 centimetres are expected.

Lang said this isn't a typical system as it's moving very quickly from a very unstable atmosphere. She said that means the atmosphere is reacting violently and wildly. Lang recommends people move any highway plans and check the highway hotline before heading out.

"Certainly tomorrow doesn't look like a good travel day at all," Lang said. "By the afternoon the entire province will be affected by this weather system."

However, there are two positives to the system. Lang said the snow is going to disappear relatively quickly as temperatures rebound later in the week and it may be good for rural Saskatchewan.

"I think the snow will be welcomed though. We've been going through quite a dry winter for many parts of the province, so I think moisture is welcomed by the farmers," she said.