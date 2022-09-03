Man at centre of Sask. Amber Alert facing new charge: Sask. RCMP

RCMP have laid an additional charge against a Saskatchewan man who was at the centre of an Amber Alert last month.

Benjamin Martin Moore is facing a single count of breach of a weapons prohibition order, after investigators located and seized three crossbows, as well as multiple arrows and arrowheads, from Moore's residence, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The weapons were found while Shaunavon RCMP were executing a search warrant at Moore's home on Aug. 11, the police news release said. He was charged on Aug. 26.

Moore already faces a charge of failing to report information to a registration centre within seven days after changing his residence — something that is required by the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

The 50-year-old has a history of sexual offences against children, RCMP have said.

He was at the centre of an Amber Alert issued on Aug. 8, after police went to the family's home in Eastend, Sask., to find Moore, who was being investigated by social services. They were unable to locate him, his common-law partner or her two children.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

In an Aug. 11 news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the group crossed the border illegally into Montana by driving through a barbed wire fence near the Turner port of entry. It's not clear when that happened.

U.S. Customs agents patrolling the international border noticed the cut fence and informed the RCMP, the press release said.

Police eventually found the group at the Glencoe Camp Resort in the city of Sturgis, S.D., more than 930 kilometres away from their home in Eastend.

Campers previously told CBC News that Moore had identified himself as security at the resort, which at the time was hosting many people attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Moore and his common-law partner were arrested and remain in custody in the United States.

RCMP said on Friday that Moore will face his charges in Canada after being released from custody in the United States.

Extradition is not being considered at this time as investigations on both side of the border remain ongoing, RCMP say.

Police say due to privacy restrictions, they can't provide much information about the two children except to confirm that they are safe and receiving support.