Sask. man hopes to share father's hand drawn maps of his 'heaven on earth'

A Saskatchewan man hopes to share his father's legacy with others: numerous hand-drawn maps of the Churchill River system.

While growing up in Regina, Ralph Worel and his father had a favourite summer pastime. They would made the long drive up to Northern Saskatchewan and canoe together.

His father Milow was mapping the area for the provincial government at the time, Worel said. It was Milow's role to map out the portages and river routes.

"He was an adventurer," Worel said. "He did probably over 80 or 90 trips--I think I probably did 33 or 34 with him but it was just time alone with Dad."

"It was incredible, just a great way to grow up," Worel said.

Ralph Worel and his father Milow were part of a club that would head up North together. “Like in the backyard and there'd be three canoes up," Worel said. "And the guys working on the bottom because they'd used the canvas cuttings back then not the aluminium ones,” Worel said. The canvas was a little heavier but quieter to travel in, Worel said. (Submitted by Ralph Worel)

Milow retired from day work when Ralph was in high school, he said, so they were able to go on these trips for weeks while creating the maps.

The maps are 8 ½ by 11 sheets of paper with campsites, portages, landmarks, and more all marked up. They're shaded for different trips and one trip could be upwards of 16 pages. Milow started creating them in the early 60s, and kept creating them until the 90s.

"As you're paddling, you would have it on your grub box in front of you," Worel said. "And you rotate the map as to the direction you're traveling and go from there."

"The government has no idea of where the water channels are on these certain lakes," he said.

Milow Worel was photographed in 1967. The phtoograph ended up on the cover of Canoe Saskatchewan, Ralph Worel said. The photograph made Milow look like Clint Eastwood from the Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, Ralph said. (Submitted by Ralph Worel )

Worel now has a stack around six to seven inches high, he said, and his father was very artistic. Not only did Milow make himself maps, but he'd make five copies if there were five people on the trip with him.

"It's literally literally hundreds and hundreds of pages of maps that he drew," Worel said. "It's incredible the amount of work he put into it."

Now, Worel wants to share the maps with others. "I'd hate to see them just go to waste," he said. "He went through such an effort to draw them and make them so accurate."

Milow Worel was also part of the Historic Trails Canoe Club and they would all head up north on a father-son trip. (Submitted by Ralph Worel)

Currently, Worel is looking at how to get them in the hands of more people and sending them to anyone who asks.

As his own momentos from the trip, Worel used his maps as a diary. He would write on the back of them and would know his writing was from the first day if it was on the back of the first part of the map, he said.

One trip that stands out to him was a place called Lynx Lake where they went through 13 different lakes to end up back at Lynx in the end.

Let people see the country that was his heaven on earth. - Ralph Worel

"It was one of the trips where the governments had asked us to take a look at this area because certain lakes were so small," Worel said. "We would hit the end of a lake and we literally have to find the portage because it may not have been walked for 80, 90 or 100 years."

Milow passed away in 2011. Worel and him last went on a trip in 2004. This past Spring, Worel himself took the maps and went up to visit where his father and he went in years past to meander and reminisce, he said.

"It brings back memories," he said. "Just go back in time 40 years, 45 years and the thing is, you can look at the shoreline and nothing's changed."

Milow Worel and Ralph Worel took their last canoe trip in 2004. Milow was diagnosed with Alzheimers soon after and it was his last trip. He died in 2011. (Submitted by Ralph Worel)

People looking to get in touch with Ralph Worel can reach out, he said. He's been photocopying some for friends for years and would just like to see them all over.

"Whoever wants them or can use them, they're all yours."

"I think [Milow] would want it this way," Worel said. "Get them out there, share them and let people see the country that was his heaven on earth."